Metro Detroit Weather: Cold and windy with scattered showers and some snowflakes possible this week

Hope you're ready for the colder air to move into southeast Michigan because it's coming and, yes, there is a chance that SOME of us see a couple of flying snowflakes.

The coldest air of the season is upon us! We'll be cold, windy, and dealing with scattered showers on Monday.

But hey, at least it's not snow! Mainly. Though I wouldn't be shocked if some folks in some spots saw melting snowflakes Monday night and or Tuesday/Tuesday night. But, this is NOT accumulating snow.

Our weather is being driven by low pressure that slowly moves across the Great Lakes making Tuesday and Wednesday a repeat in many ways.

The cold will ease in a big way to finish the week and that milder feel carries us all the way into the weekend.