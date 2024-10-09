Metro Detroit weather: Cold start before another bright and warm afternoon

Rinse and repeat — today has a familiar flavor. A chilly start gives way to a bright and warm afternoon, just perfect for a ballgame.

It’s definitely a cold start, with frosty air settling in just to our north and west. Lapeer County is under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. this morning.

Expect a similar story tonight as high pressure moves in, bringing clear skies, light winds, and that familiar chill. Remember, frost can form even when temps are in the mid-30s, thanks to the colder ground.

Overnight into Thursday, temperatures could dip as low as freezing before increasing to the 60s again, though it will be a bit cooler.

More sunshine on tap for Thursday, with a warm-up headed our way Friday.

The 70s arrive just ahead of a cold front crossing early Saturday. Rain? Not likely. We’ve got a better shot for some showers on Sunday, and behind that system, temps take a nosedive into the 50s by early next week.