Metro Detroit weather: Cold start before temperatures start moving up Thursday

By
Published  March 13, 2025 6:34am EDT
FOX 2 Detroit

Warmest temps of the year on the way

The temperatures start creeping up today, with the warmest temperatures we have had this year in the weekend forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The warmest feel of the year settles in Friday and Saturday, but it comes with rain. 

Rain is a good bet Saturday morning, followed by the chance for storms late in the day. The greatest severe threat stays just to our south and west. 

Outside of any storms, the wind will be noticeable, shifting to the north Sunday and bringing a late weekend cooldown. 

And don’t forget! The lunar eclipse is tonight, be sure to check it out! 

