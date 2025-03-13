Metro Detroit weather: Cold start before temperatures start moving up Thursday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The warmest feel of the year settles in Friday and Saturday, but it comes with rain.
Rain is a good bet Saturday morning, followed by the chance for storms late in the day. The greatest severe threat stays just to our south and west.
Outside of any storms, the wind will be noticeable, shifting to the north Sunday and bringing a late weekend cooldown.
And don’t forget! The lunar eclipse is tonight, be sure to check it out!