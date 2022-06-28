Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to the day leads to clear, comfortable Tuesday

It's an even COLDER start to the day in SE Michigan!

Clear skies courtesy of high pressure, which shifts south and east today allowing the wind to swing to the south and west kicking our temps closer to 80° this afternoon.

A cold front slips in overnight/tomorrow morning bringing with it our next chance for a shower or storm. Areas like Lapeer and St. Clair Counties will likely get the most rain, while our southern communities (Monroe & Lenawee counties) probably get nothing with the chance for showers existing in between. Check out FOX Futurecast for 6 am tomorrow morning.

The rain will taper off by midday Wednesday as the front lifts back north. Rain totals remain fairly limited.

We'll turn the heat back up to the 90s Thursday and Friday with a shower or storm possible Friday as a cold front slides back in knocking our temps down a bit for the weekend.