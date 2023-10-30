Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to week with flurries possible on Halloween

Monday starts cool, with even colder morning temperatures in the forecast.

A few morning showers taper off with clouds decreasing as the day goes on. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-40s.

After Monday, we'll see below-freezing temperatures some morning this week.

Highs will be in the low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday before they start climbing on Thursday. Temps in the 50s will end the week.

On Halloween evening, there is a chance for flurries with highs around 39 degrees.