Metro Detroit weather: A cold start to the week before temps return to 60s and 70s

The Brief Monday starts cold and will remain below-average all day. Highs will only be in the 40s this afternoon, compared to what is seasonal – temperatures in the 60s. Warmer weather is in the forecast after today.



Much colder start to your Monday; as much as 15 degrees colder than yesterday for some of you.

Freeze Warning in place for Metro Detroit until 11 a.m. Give yourself some extra time to get that frost off the windshield this morning.

High pressure to our north is feeding in a northerly flow, reinforcing a colder day for Metro Detroit. Our morning readings are averaging near freezing, so layer your little ones up this morning for the bus stop.

This cold air is below seasonal values. Usually for this time of the year, temperatures are closer to 40 degrees for a daytime start. Our afternoon high is also coming in colder than average. We’ll be in the 40s as compared to seasonal temps in the 60s.

Sunshine today, courtesy of High pressure. Increasing clouds and a chance for rain Tuesday. Milder air in place tomorrow as winds take a turn to the southwest. Readings will stay above the norm for the remainder of the week with a return to the 60s and 70s.