Metro Detroit weather: Cold Tuesday with a wintry mix in tomorrow's forecast

Colder start to your day. Yesterday's cold front brought a shift in our wind direction. That northwest wind is ushering in a colder airmass. Temperatures this morning in the 20s.

The wind will play a major role in how it feels today. Wind chills this morning are in the teens and that will continue up until the noon hour. If you have plans to go to Comerica this afternoon, layer up! Temperatures at first pitch (1:10 p.m.) will be in the mid-30s, but it will feel like it's 25 degrees.

The cold air at the surface and aloft will bring the threat of a wintry mix of rain and snow Wednesday. Rain could move in around 7 p.m., changing over to snow, mainly north of the city Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As of this writing, snow could produce totals around an inch, depending on location.

Temperatures will climb upward as we head toward the weekend. Readings of mid-50s Saturday, near 65 by Monday.