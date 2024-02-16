Metro Detroit weather: Cold weekend ahead

A calmer day develops across Southeast Michigan. Cloudy and colder weather win.

Flurries may fly, but nothing of substance falls until this evening, when scattered lake-effect showers arrive. They'll be around through the night and fade Saturday morning. Any totals will remain under an inch.

Let's talk cold. We bottom out with single digit wind chills tonight.

We keep the chill all of Saturday and climb to 40 on Sunday afternoon with continued improvement next week.