Metro Detroit weather: Cold with some snow showers this morning

It's a winter feel on our first full day of spring.

Snow showers should be most prevalent this morning with a few flakes still flying this afternoon. Totals are held in check, nothing more than a couple tenths of an inch (mainly north) in the forecast.

The wind will really whip up this afternoon and kick our chills down into the teens for the finish. And check out where we fade to by early tomorrow morning:

Our eyes are still on Friday, accumulating snow is possible. First call keeps the highest numbers north and west, with a trace to 3 inches for Southeast Michigan, highest numbers north. Remember we have two full days to get through, so some shifting of the higher swath of snow is possible.

We keep the chill through the weekend, while next week we take aim at average.