Metro Detroit weather: Colder start to Tuesday, but more seasonal temps are on the way

In case you're wondering, it is Spring. The calendar just hasn't caught up yet.

A colder start to your Tuesday. As much as 10 degrees colder than your Monday start. A light breeze puts our wind chills in the 20s and that's where we'll stay, at least until around noon.

Not nearly as windy as yesterday, but the wind will pick up a bit by afternoon, mainly westerly from 15 to 20 mph, subsiding this evening.

Temperatures today are a little short of seasonal. We should be near 50 degrees, but we'll top out around 47.

More of the same Wednesday with milder air moving in Thursday. We'll embrace the 50s but only for a few days. Temperatures will rise to the low 60s by Sunday with an active weather pattern. Rain instead of snow. Readings dropping off again by Monday with highs returning to the 40s.