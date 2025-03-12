Metro Detroit weather: Coldest day of the week Wednesday, but warmer temps return soon

It’s back to reality as temps take a tumble!

Highs climb to only the mid-40s Wednesday after temps in the 50s and 60s the past few days.

Our next warmup isn’t far off, with the 50s returning Thursday, and 60s to close out the week.

Temps peak Saturday as low pressure brings rain and wind. For now, morning rain looks likely, with a lull in the afternoon before late-day storm chances. Temps fade Sunday as another round of wet weather surges in to finish the weekend.

And we have a late-week lunar eclipse! Thursday night into Friday, Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. The Moon takes on a reddish hue as our atmosphere scatters sunlight, similar to a red sunrise or sunset.