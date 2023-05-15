Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable Monday evening as dry stretch continues

A nice stretch of dry weather continues through Thursday.

There is a chance for a few spotty showers Friday, with a better chance Friday night into Saturday.

Notice in the forecast that Wednesday is a cooler day with plenty of sunshine!

Daily forecasts:

Rest of Monday evening/night…. Just a few clouds…. Comfortable evening….. overnight low 49

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer…… high 78

Wednesday: Lots of sun…. COOLER…… high 63

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant….. high 67

Friday: Mostly cloudy…..shower chance……….. high 76

Saturday: Cloudy… a few showers….. high 73

Sunday: Mostly cloudy….. high 73