Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable Monday evening as dry stretch continues
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A nice stretch of dry weather continues through Thursday.
There is a chance for a few spotty showers Friday, with a better chance Friday night into Saturday.
Notice in the forecast that Wednesday is a cooler day with plenty of sunshine!
Daily forecasts:
Rest of Monday evening/night…. Just a few clouds…. Comfortable evening….. overnight low 49
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer…… high 78
Wednesday: Lots of sun…. COOLER…… high 63
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant….. high 67
Friday: Mostly cloudy…..shower chance……….. high 76
Saturday: Cloudy… a few showers….. high 73
Sunday: Mostly cloudy….. high 73