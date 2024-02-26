Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable start to the week ahead of chance for severe thunderstorms

Monday starts around freezing for some, but those temperatures won't stick around, with highs forecasted to reach the low 50s this afternoon.

Though there will be some clouds, Monday will be dry. It also won't be as windy as it has been.

Heading into Tuesday, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms after midnight. The greatest threat is hail.

After the early storms, the bulk of Tuesday will be dry with temps near 60 before thunderstorms again return overnight into Wednesday. There is a slightly better chance for severe thunderstorms during that time.

Wednesday will be windy and rainy with highs in the mid 50s.

The temperature drops into the 30s for Thursday before going up again.