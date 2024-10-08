Metro Detroit weather: Cool and breezy Tuesday with highs in the 60s

As advertised, the cold front came through, bringing a cooler start to your Tuesday.

It's as much as 11 degrees chillier than 24 hours ago. Winds will increase as high pressure builds in. Northwest winds will be 10-15 mph. It will be mostly sunny today, mostly clear overnight. The high will be 67, while seasonal is 66. Lows overnight will be cold - around 42

More of the same through Thursday with highs increasing Friday as we head back to the 70s, but it's temporary. Temps head back to the 60s by Sunday with a chance for rain.