Metro Detroit weather: Cool end to Monday before rainy Tuesday

The rest of Monday is dry and cool, with rain on the way.

There are more chances for much-needed rain Tuesday, with temperatures staying below 70.

Temps will be warming up heading into the weekend. Looking at the weekend forecast, we’ll have some shower chances Sunday.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Monday evening/night….. Mostly cloudy…. Breezy and cool….. low near 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy…. A few showers likely….. still cool….. high 67

Wednesday: Sun and clouds….. pleasant….. high 74

Thursday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High 75

Friday: Partly sunny…..high 77

Saturday: Partly sunny…. NICE high near 80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance….. high near 80