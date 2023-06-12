Metro Detroit weather: Cool end to Monday before rainy Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rest of Monday is dry and cool, with rain on the way.
There are more chances for much-needed rain Tuesday, with temperatures staying below 70.
Temps will be warming up heading into the weekend. Looking at the weekend forecast, we’ll have some shower chances Sunday.
Daily forecast:
Rest of Monday evening/night….. Mostly cloudy…. Breezy and cool….. low near 50
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy…. A few showers likely….. still cool….. high 67
Wednesday: Sun and clouds….. pleasant….. high 74
Thursday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High 75
Friday: Partly sunny…..high 77
Saturday: Partly sunny…. NICE high near 80
Sunday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance….. high near 80