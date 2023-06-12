Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Cool end to Monday before rainy Tuesday

Monday was cool and dry before the rain returns Tuesday.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rest of Monday is dry and cool, with rain on the way.

There are more chances for much-needed rain Tuesday, with temperatures staying below 70.

Temps will be warming up heading into the weekend.  Looking at the weekend forecast, we’ll have some shower chances Sunday.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Monday evening/night…..  Mostly cloudy…. Breezy and cool….. low near 50

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy…. A few showers likely….. still cool….. high 67

Wednesday:  Sun and clouds….. pleasant….. high 74

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High 75

Friday:  Partly sunny…..high 77

Saturday:  Partly sunny…. NICE   high near 80

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance….. high near 80