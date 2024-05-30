Metro Detroit weather: Cool start to the day followed by nice weather to wind down the week

A sweet stretch of weather is coming our way, but it's a chilly start to the day. The 40s and 30s to begin, sunny with 70s by Thursday afternoon.

High pressure dominates our late week weather, keeping us dry as rain approaches by late Saturday afternoon.

Wet weather is likely by Saturday evening and continues overnight. Here's a look at future radar on Saturday at 7 pm.

The rain winds down by Sunday morning with a slightly milder feel to finish the weekend. Temps head up further next week with 80° making a comeback.