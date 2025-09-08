Metro Detroit weather: A cool start leads to a milder Monday ahead of a warmup

A cool start to your day with a mild finish.

Temperatures start out in the 40s, upper 30s in Ann Arbor, but with the afternoon sun, should quickly warm up to around 70 degrees.

That's a little on the cool side for this time of the year. Our average high temperature should be closer to 77 degrees, but the good news, if you like your September milder, is a warmup is on the way.

You'll feel it tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 70s, rising to near 80 degrees by midweek. Our readings remain at or above seasonal values through the weekend with overnight lows moderating to the mid 50s.

Though we are in a bit of a deficit for monthly rain, the forecast remains dry through the weekend.