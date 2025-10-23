Metro Detroit weather: Cool, windy, and occasionally wet Thursday

Yesterday was cold and wet, and we’ll do it again in many ways today: cool, windy, and occasionally wet.

Rain will be less persistent than yesterday, with the best coverage this afternoon and lighter totals overall.

Highs will climb into the low 50s as clouds win out.

What's next:

We’ll ditch the rain by Friday but keep the chill.

Temps won’t budge much over the next several days. Highs stay in the mid-50s through early next week and possibly right through Halloween.