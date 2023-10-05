Metro Detroit weather: Cooldown begins Thursday with rain, highs in low 70s

Our summer stretch is coming to a close Thursday.

Our morning commute is mostly or totally dry with rain spreading into the western communities mid/late morning and all of us seeing the rain this afternoon.

After days of 80 degrees, temperatures start to drop Thursday, with highs only forecasted in the low 70s.

The rain carries into the night and fades by Friday morning. Totals will range from .25-.50" with isolated higher numbers.

Nothing more than a spotty Friday shower as temps top out in the 60s.

The cooldown continues this weekend. Temperatures won't make it out of the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

The cooler weather wins out early next week too!