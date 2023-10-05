Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Cooldown begins Thursday with rain, highs in low 70s

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Cooler Thursday after days of summer-like weather

Temperatures are cooler Thursday, with even lower temperatures arriving for the weekend.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our summer stretch is coming to a close Thursday. 

Our morning commute is mostly or totally dry with rain spreading into the western communities mid/late morning and all of us seeing the rain this afternoon.

After days of 80 degrees, temperatures start to drop Thursday, with highs only forecasted in the low 70s.

The rain carries into the night and fades by Friday morning. Totals will range from .25-.50" with isolated higher numbers. 

Nothing more than a spotty Friday shower as temps top out in the 60s.

The cooldown continues this weekend. Temperatures won't make it out of the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

The cooler weather wins out early next week too! 