Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, cloudy today with some lingering showers possible this morning

Spotty showers linger this morning but fade before long as dry weather wins the day.

We'll keep the rain out Thursday before a late week system approaches Friday morning.

It's a question of when the rain breaks out Friday as the chance will increase over the course of the afternoon with wet weather likely by night.

A wet Saturday morning with a colder feel taking over for the weekend. Flakes may fly as the colder air arrives but we'll kick the cold out next week.

Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time kicks off this weekend! Clocks go forward Sunday morning, so we "lose" an hour of sleep and push sunrise and sunset back an hour starting Sunday.