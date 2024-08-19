Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, drier, and less muggy Monday

A different week of weather is set to unfold in Southeast Michigan.

Cooler, drier and less muggy air fills back in. Nothing more than a passing sprinkle shows up today, with a spotty shower overnight not amounting to much.

High pressure builds in as the week rolls on leaving rain as an afterthought. The fall feel fades by the end of the week and temps keep climbing for the weekend. We'll go well into the 80s Saturday and Sunday.