Metro Detroit weather: Cooler start to the day before seasonal temperatures arrive later

A cooler start to your Tuesday.

Temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning, as much as 20 degrees cooler in your neighborhood to start. Yesterday's cold front switched our winds to a northerly flow, allowing cooler and less humid conditions to prevail. Though we start off cooler today, afternoon highs will rise to around seasonal values: 84 degrees.

Humidity levels rise again tomorrow as winds once again shift to the southwest. Rain expected overnight into your Wednesday morning commute. More showers and storms developing Wednesday afternoon into the early evening. Highs near 85.

Drier weather Thursday and Friday with rain, high heat, and humidity in time for the weekend.