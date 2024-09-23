Metro Detroit weather: Cooler start to the week as temps return to more seasonable numbers

Temperatures take a dip this week, but they still remain comfortable.

Monday starts with temps in the mid to upper 60s before rising to around 72 later. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the mid-70s, seasonal for this time of year.

After Sunday's much-needed rain, some scattered rain is still hanging around this morning. That rain will fade later, leading way to a dry day, aside from widely scattered showers.

There will be more chances for rain Tuesday and Wednesday, along with next weekend.