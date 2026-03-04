Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog blanketing Metro Detroit on Wednesday morning

The Brief Metro Detroit is waking up to dense fog that has prompted an advisory until 10 a.m. The warm-up slowly builds today with highs in the 40s. Drizzle arrives tonight before the heavier rain tomorrow.



Dense fog for the eastsiders this morning with visibility low.

Conditions improve late morning and the advisory runs until 10 a.m.

Fog fades, and we pick up some clearing, especially farther inland.

Temps rebound a bit from yesterday, but 40s are as good as it gets for most of us.

Rain arrives

Spotty showers and drizzle arrive this evening and tonight with more widespread rain likely midday Thursday. Totals are solid but not extraordinary; lowest north and highest south.

Temps headed up

The bigger warm-up starts to show up Friday as we climb into the 50s, then well into the 60s Saturday. Rain returns Saturday, but Sunday and Monday look dry. Temps fade again by mid to late next week as we slide back toward reality.