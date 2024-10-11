Metro Detroit weather: A different feel with temps in the high 70s Friday

A different feel is setting up across Southeast Michigan today, with warm and windy conditions on the way this afternoon.

It’s incredibly dry, too! So much so that a red flag warning is in effect just to our north in the Thumb and Saginaw Bay.

A cold front slips through tonight without any rain, setting up a dry Saturday morning. But get ready—wet weather is likely by Saturday evening into the night.

Showers linger Sunday and Monday, followed by a blast of cooler air.