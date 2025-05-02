Metro Detroit weather: Dreary day with some light showers to start the weekend

As we come together to mourn the Pistons' loss, Mother Nature doesn't help a ton.

There will be nothing more than a spotty midday shower, but the clouds will hang, painting the city the same shade of gray as our broken hearts.

We’ll catch a few light showers today, but they won’t add up to much.

Highs climb into the 60s - but don't get used to it.

A weekend cooldown is on the way with temps struggling to reach 60° Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks mostly dry, but wet weather returns Sunday.

The upper low responsible for Sunday’s rain lingers into Monday and Tuesday, keeping showers in the forecast and temperatures near or below average through much of next week.