Metro Detroit weather: Drier day ahead of more seasonal temperatures this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A drier day is on tap ahead of more seasonal temperatures this week.
Monday starts with temps in the low 60s. It will be variably cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. Beyond that, it's a dry day.
Highs will reach 74, and it won't be as breezy as the weekend was.
Overnight into Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs around 62. Then on Tuesday, a cold front approaches and brings rain later in the day.
Tuesday will top off at about 75, but that cold front leads to a cooler day Wednesday, with highs forecasted to be 67.
We bounce back to the 70s after Wednesday.
Rain returns to the forecast on Friday.