Metro Detroit weather: Drier day ahead of more seasonal temperatures this week

A drier day is on tap ahead of more seasonal temperatures this week.

Monday starts with temps in the low 60s. It will be variably cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. Beyond that, it's a dry day.

Highs will reach 74, and it won't be as breezy as the weekend was.

Overnight into Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs around 62. Then on Tuesday, a cold front approaches and brings rain later in the day.

Tuesday will top off at about 75, but that cold front leads to a cooler day Wednesday, with highs forecasted to be 67.

We bounce back to the 70s after Wednesday.

Rain returns to the forecast on Friday.