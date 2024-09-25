Metro Detroit weather: Drier day with highs in the low 70s

A much drier day is shaping up for the middle of your week — finally, something a little calmer.

For most of us, it’ll stay dry, with the best chance for any meaningful rain sticking to areas north of I-69.

By late afternoon, the clouds clear out, setting up a brighter Thursday. Expect the 70s to hang around through the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Helene crashes into Florida as a major storm on Thursday, but by the time it drifts our way Friday, it’ll be dramatically weaker. We might catch some of those outer rain bands over the weekend here in Southeast Michigan.