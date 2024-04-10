Metro Detroit weather: Dry and mild day before the rain

A dry and mild start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

It should be another great day with highs well above average with most spots in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will be on the increase through the later part of the evening with our next weather maker.

This area of low pressure will bring quite a bit of rain Thursday and Friday

Rain will be around through the morning drive Thursday with periods of heavy rain possible. Rain will stick around through the day with highs warming to the lower 60s. Rain will be around through the end of the week with most places picking up between 1-2 inches of rain. Temperatures by the end of the week will continue to cool to the lower 50s.

We clear it out and warm it up by this weekend! Highs will return to the lower 60s Saturday with sunshine. We could see a quick hitter on Sunday with highs warming to near 70! More mild weather through early next week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with shower chances returning Tuesday.