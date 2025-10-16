Metro Detroit weather: Dry conditions to wind down the week before rain and a warm-up

A warm-up is coming, followed by drought-denting rain, but first, it’s a cold start to what will be a sweet Thursday.

Highs reach the low 60s with sun in the sky today.

Local perspective:

Mainly dry weather wins the rest of the week with nothing more than a stray early Friday shower.

Meantime, temps are set to soar Saturday, reaching almost 80.

Widespread rain moves in late Saturday evening and carries us into Sunday.

Rain will be steady and totals look solid! Expect some adjustments, but for now, plan on 0.75" to 1.50" through late Sunday.

Temps drop next week, with highs in the 50s taking over by Tuesday and another rain chance showing up soon after.