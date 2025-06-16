Metro Detroit weather: Dry day before a hot and humid week with severe storm chances

The Brief Monday will be dry, but it doesn't stay that way. Severe storms are possible mid-week, with the biggest anticipated threats being damaging winds, large hail, and a chance of tornadoes. Storm chances linger Thursday.



A hot week of weather is on the way, and with it comes the chance for severe weather.

Highs in the 80s win out all week, with the temps inching closer to 90 when the week wraps up.

Rain may be hard to find today, but wet weather won’t stay quiet for long.

Timeline:

Scattered storms bubble up late Tuesday, with a better bet for rain Wednesday. Storms are possible in the morning, but if those miss us, the stage is set for severe weather late Wednesday into the night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Southeast Michigan under a slight and marginal risk for severe storms. This means that isolated intense storms are possible. Currently, the biggest anticipated threats are damaging winds, large hail, and a chance of tornadoes for the area, according to the National Wweather Service.

What's next:

Storm chances linger Thursday before we dry out Friday and crank up the heat again for the weekend.

The forecast shows near-90 highs Saturday, with a chance of touching 90 Sunday.