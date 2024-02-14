Metro Detroit weather: Dry day before next band of snow Thursday
The sun will show herself again today as high pressure sweeps into the Great Lakes, setting the stage for our next weather maker.
As we look ahead, a weather transition is on the horizon. Starting Thursday morning, between 7 and 9 a.m., we anticipate the arrival of snow in the north and rain in the greener southern regions. This marks the beginning of a few hour stretch of dynamic weather.
The flurry of activity winds down by early in the afternoon and there will be melting involved as temps head for 40° by day's end. Snow totals will range: higher north, lower south. I-94 from Detroit to Ann Arbor and south, I'll say an inch or under, with 1-3" north to I-69 and higher numbers up into Sanilac County.
Here's a more detailed look at snow potential:
We'll turn colder Friday and that feel will stick for the weekend.
