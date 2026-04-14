Southfield police make arrest in 1997 cold case murder

Nearly 30 years after a woman was murdered in Southfield, police say investigators have solved the case.

Deborah Kennedy, 40, was found stabbed to death inside her home on Feb. 19, 1997. According to reports shortly after her death, Kennedy's body was found after a co-worker was concerned that she did not show up to work at the GM Tech Center in Warren and called police.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren plans to share details about what led to a break in this cold case during a press conference Tuesday morning.

Watch live above at 11 a.m.