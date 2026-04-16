NBA: Cade Cunningham ruled eligible for MVP, other awards for Pistons

article

A ruling on Thursday by the NBA approved Pistons star Cade Cunningham as eligible for all 2025-2026 awards, despite playing under 65 games.

Cunningham and the Lakers' Luka Doncic won their Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge after approval by the NBA and NBA Players' Association.

Cunningham played 63 games after missing 12 games with a collapsed lung.

This season Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 9.9 assists and over five rebounds per game.

In the meantime, the Pistons have had one of their best seasons in years, clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Doncic played 64 games and missed two after leaving the country for the birth of a child.