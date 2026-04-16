Hamtramck kidnapping: 48-year-old man charged after teen girl abducted from bus stop

The Brief A Hamtramck man is now facing felony charges for allegedly kidnapping a girl at gunpoint while she waited for a bus. Another student witnessed this and called police. Students helped track the victim's location, and Donald Fields was arrested at a Detroit gas station.



Charges have been issued against a 48-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from a bus stop in Hamtramck earlier this week.

Donald James Joseph Arthur Fields, of Hamtramck, has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. He is charged as a third-time habitual offender.

Fields was remanded to the Wayne County Jail after the judge called him the "ultimate" risk to the community.

Authorities plan to provide an update on the case after Fields' arraignment Thursday morning. Watch live above.

The backstory:

On Monday, authorities say the victim, who is a student at Frontier International Academy, was waiting for a bus around 7:05 a.m. in the area of Edwinand Brombach streets in Hamtramck when Fields allegedly approached her, put a handgun to her back, and forced her into a van. Another student who witnessed this encounter contacted police.

The victim was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the suspect's vehicle.

Police who went to the victim's school were met with students who were tracking her cell phone location. Officers were able to use this information to track the victim to a gas station in the 18000 block of Conant Street in Detroit, where Fields went inside with the victim to have her buy cigarettes for him.

Police said the victim signaled to the cashier that she was in danger, and the clerk was able to help her. At that point, Fields left and was detained by police, who had arrived at the gas station by using the victim's phone location.

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"Our young survivor in this case was simply walking in broad daylight when she was viciously attacked and sexually assaulted. Despite what she had just gone through, her quick thinking and mental toughness saved her life. We cannot reverse what happened to her, but we can work hard to bring justice to her, " said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.