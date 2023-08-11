Metro Detroit weather: Dry start to Friday, storms arrive late

After a beautiful week, Friday starts off dry with a chance of storms and rain arriving late in the day.

Friday started a bit cooler than usual for mid-August with temperatures in the 50s across most of Metro Detroit.

It was a beautiful and dry start to Friday but it won't last all day long. Our main window of rain is in the afternoon, right around 5 p.m. The rain chances will stick around until 10 p.m.

The good news is that severe weather is not likely but an isolated severe wind gust is possible, though widespread damaging weather is not likely.

A limited chance for a Saturday storm, but most of the weekend winds up dry!