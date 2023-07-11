Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Dry start Tuesday before afternoon thunderstorms

Tuesday will be hot, with storms and humidity Tuesday afternoon. Alan Longstreet has the full forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're off to a dry start, but wet weather is back in the forecast Tuesday.

A morning shower or storm is possible, but the main window for storms is this afternoon.

We're under the marginal risk for severe weather (severe threat 1 on a 5-point scale) with strong wind gusts or large hail the greatest threat. 

The storms fire as a cold front drops in kicking our temps down tomorrow, but the week will generally stick close to average, with numbers returning to the mid to high 80s by the end of the week and through the weekend.

That front hangs just to our south Wednesday and will lay the track for more wet weather to ride alone, heavy rain isn't out of the question on Wednesday. Rain totals up to an inch or over are possible.