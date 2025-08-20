Metro Detroit weather: Dry stretch and fall feel

The fall feel is coming!

For now, the rain is done, outside of a stray sprinkle this morning. As it dries out, a fall-like feel moves into Metro Detroit. Highs climb into the mid-70s, and will stay in the 70s for most of the next week, aside from one day where they may get into the low 80s.

Clouds hang on through the morning, but we’ll see gradual clearing this afternoon. Skies turn clear tonight, then a sun/cloud mix Thursday, followed by even brighter skies to wrap up the week.

Rain chances return late Saturday, but it doesn’t look overly wet and clears out by Sunday. Then next week, that true fall feel arrives with highs settling in the low 70s.