Metro Detroit weather: Dry Tuesday with below-average temperatures

Our overnight storms are gone, and the cold front is clearing the area, leading to a little different feel today.

A stray shower is possible, but most will stay dry. Rain totals will be brief and won't amount to much for those who manage to squeeze out a shower.

Another weak system rolls in late tonight or tomorrow morning that offers up a better chance for rain in SE Michigan, so we'll be dodging raindrops for the Wednesday morning commute. Beyond that, high pressure builds back in and rain moves out.

Temps are held in check through the week, coming in slightly below average. They'll come up a touch for the weekend.