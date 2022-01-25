Metro Detroit weather: Expect single-digit wind chills all day Tuesday

We're trading the snow in for the cold, but first, check out yesterday's snow totals, ranging from 2-5 inches.

Single digit chill will greet you this morning and won't let up through the day. We've felt it before this season, but cold is cold. Some morning sun shows up, but the skies will turn cloudy later this afternoon with a few snow showers in spots.

Any accumulation will be limited to a dusting in spots and skies will clear back out tonight leading to a further drop in temps. The cold won't relent any time soon.

The least cold day will be Thursday as a cold front approaches, and we manage to squeeze out the upper 20s in the afternoon, with the chance for a few snow showers either late in the day or overnight. Not much moisture means not much snow. But hey, after yesterday's 2.4" at Metro Airport we closed our seasonal snowfall gap to 2.8 inches.