Metro Detroit weather: Fall-like Friday before temperatures rise a bit for the weekend

The fall feel will be in full effect Friday.

Dry weather will win, but a bit of patchy drizzle can't be totally ruled out this morning. Temperatures stay in the 60s all day.

Rain chances remain low through the weekend with skies brightening up eventually. It'll also be a bit warmer for the weekend.

After a minimal warming trend through Monday, another cold front will bring rain back to the forecast Tuesday and kick our temps back down by the middle of next week.

Temperatures after Monday will be around the high 60s, and will maybe reach 70 Monday.