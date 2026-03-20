Metro Detroit weather: First day of spring arrives with highs in the 50s and 60s

The Brief Areas more south in Southeast Michigan will have highs in the 60s, while more northern cities will be in the 50s. Morning rain will fade by midday, leading to a dry start to the weekend. The weekend will also be warmer before temperatures drop down Monday.



See ya winter, hello spring! The equinox arrives at 10:46 this morning.

And it’ll feel like it, too. Temps climb into the 50s and 60s with light rain this morning ending around noon. Then the sun comes out this afternoon and a delightful day emerges.

We take a step back Saturday, but still manage 50 by the afternoon with a dry start to the weekend. Rain returns Sunday with another cooldown following early next week.

Sunday’s temps will be tricky and very location-dependent. Exactly where the gradient sets up remains to be seen, but for now I’d say 40s north, while a 70 south isn’t out of the question.