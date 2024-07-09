Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Flood Watch issued as heavy rain moves in Tuesday

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 9, 2024 6:18am EDT
The remnants of Tropical Depression Beryl move in overnight. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The day is starting dry, but that changes Tuesday night when heavy rain moves into the area.

Metro Detroit is under a Flood Watch 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Widespread rain associated with tropical depression Beryl hits the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and sticks around into Thursday.

Two to four inches of rain are expected, and Wednesday's morning commute could be a tricky one from the rain.

Temperature-wise, today starts muggy and mild, with a forecasted high of 83. The rain coming drops temps for Wednesday, when the high will only reach the mid-70s.

