Metro Detroit weather: Flood Watch issued as heavy rain moves in Tuesday

The day is starting dry, but that changes Tuesday night when heavy rain moves into the area.

Metro Detroit is under a Flood Watch 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Widespread rain associated with tropical depression Beryl hits the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and sticks around into Thursday.

Two to four inches of rain are expected, and Wednesday's morning commute could be a tricky one from the rain.

Temperature-wise, today starts muggy and mild, with a forecasted high of 83. The rain coming drops temps for Wednesday, when the high will only reach the mid-70s.