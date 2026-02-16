Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start to another day with highs above average

Published  February 16, 2026 7:14am EST
Air Quality Advisory This Morning

If you have respiratory concerns, limit the time you'll be outdoors today. Air Quality Advisory expires at noon. Patchy fog for some to start the day. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two concerns this morning: air quality and fog.

An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties. Melting snow is releasing pollutants and particulates due to milder temperatures. If you have respiratory concerns, limit the time you’ll be outdoors. The Advisory expires at noon.

In addition, patchy fog is limiting visibility this morning. Mt Clemens and Windsor have zero visibility. Improving in the city. Look for variably cloudy conditions today.

Temperatures remain above seasonal again today, adding to the snow melt. 

Highs in the low 50s Wednesday will generate rain instead of snow. Morning rain possible Friday with colder air for the weekend and a rain/snow mix possible Sunday.

What causes air quality issues in winter?

Coughing, sneezing and more caused by melting snow according to Dr. Garen Wolff, an allergist at DMC. She said that snow traps allergens, and then when it begins to melt, those allergens are released into the air. 

