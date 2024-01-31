Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start to a quieter day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Plan for a much quieter day across Southeast Michigan with nothing more than some patchy fog for the morning commute.
Patchy drizzle is possible tonight and tomorrow, but the weather in general will quiet down moving ahead.
Clouds hang tough through Thursday but break up a bit by Friday and brighter skies will win out this weekend.
Temps hang steady for the next several days, riding above average as we welcome in the new month.