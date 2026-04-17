3 teens charged after shooting at Birmingham short-term rental home

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The Brief Three 18-year-old men are facing charges stemming from a shooting last weekend in Birmingham. They are accused of opening fire on a short-term rental where other teens were gathered. Four homes and two vehicles were struck by bullets.



Three suspects allegedly involved in a shooting last weekend at a short-term rental home in Birmingham are now facing charges.

Jaelin Johnson, Larry Hunter, and Malik Parker, all 18, are charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, discharge of firearms in or at a building, and carrying a concealed weapon for the shooting April 11 on Lincoln Street. Hunter and Parker are both from Detroit, while Johnson is from Southfield.

What we know:

Police responded to the 400 block of East Lincoln Street near South Adams Road just after 6:15 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Officers responded and located bullet holes in four homes and two vehicles.

Video footage from the scene was used to identify the suspects, who allegedly drove up to the rental home, where other teens had gathered. There was an argument that led to shots being fired.

"The gun violence public health crisis is the leading cause of death among young people," said Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald. "Whatever disagreement led to this incident, it could have been settled without guns and without endangering this neighborhood on an otherwise quiet Saturday morning."

Dig deeper:

The shooting has led to residents demanding tighter regulations on short-term rentals.

City officials said the home where the shooting happened was licensed and had up-to-date paperwork.

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Birmingham City Commissioner Brad Host said he would like to see short-term rentals in the city have a minimum requirement of 30 days to reduce the chance of homes being used for parties when they are rented for only a few nights.

"I don’t know what my fellow commissioners (want to do) but we need to expedite this problem or extricate this problem from our neighborhoods," he said.