Metro Detroit Weather: Friday fog lifts later this morning, wet weather expected through Saturday

After a long stretch of above-normal temperatures, fall seems to have officially arrived.

Friday morning starts with lingering wet weather and pockets of fog hanging in the air. However, the widespread rain will be winding down... for now.

As we head into the evening, rain will make a return, with scattered showers sticking around on Saturday. This is all happening as a low-pressure system works through the region and leads to the development of lake effect rain showers off of Lake Michigan.

Sunday is expected to be the drier of the two days, making the Lions tailgate a cool but potentially dry event. Although it will be on the cool side, at least it will be dry.

Hopefully, you got a chance to enjoy the early October summer feel, as she doesn't show herself anytime soon. The cooldown carries us into next week.