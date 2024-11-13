Metro Detroit weather: Frosty start to a breezy and chilly Wednesday

A frosty start kicks off a breezy, chilly mid-November day.

Temperatures climb into the low 50s after the cold start.

Sun and clouds begin the morning, with clouds thickening ahead of our next rainmaker.

Rain arrives around midnight, setting up a wet commute for Thursday morning.

Widespread rain turns to scattered showers by Thursday afternoon and clears out completely by nightfall, with totals around half an inch.

Temps rise slightly heading into the weekend, with just a chance of a spotty shower on Sunday.