Metro Detroit weather: Great stretch continues with dry Wednesday night, sunny Thursday

The great stretch of weather continues for another day with plenty of sunshine in the Thursday forecast.

Wednesday night is dry and cool before highs near 80 Thursday.

Friday brings the next best chance for some showers, but nothing heavy is expected.

Most of the Mother’s Day weekend will be dry.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Wed evening/ night…… Mostly clear and comfortable….. low near 50

Thursday… Lots of sunshine…. Warm and dry….. high 78

Friday: Cloudy…. A few showers…. Still mild….. high 74

Saturday: Mostly cloudy…. Perhaps a stray shower??? High 75

Sunday (Mother’s Day)… Mostly cloudy…. A bit cooler….. high 67

Monday: Sun and clouds…. Pleasant…. High 73