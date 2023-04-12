Metro Detroit forecast: Great weather continues with sun, warm temps through Saturday morning

This nice stretch of weather in Metro Detroit continues through the end of the week.

Wednesday we hit 81 at Metro Airport, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the warmest temperature we’ve had since Sept 21, 2022, when we hit 89. The record for this date in history is 89 set back in 1977.

There's more great weather through Saturday morning, but the next cold front moves across the region Saturday night.

Some showers are likely from Saturday evening into Sunday.

Next week is back to April with cooler temperatures near and in the 50s.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Wednesday evening / night…. Mostly clear, still breezy through the evening hours…. Pleasant overnight….. low 56.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and WARM…. High 81

Friday: Sun and clouds… STILL VERY MILD…. High 79

Saturday: Increasing clouds…. MILD….. some evening showers….. high 76

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers…. High 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy and CHILLY…. Shower chance…. High near 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy… still COOL….. high 53